Atletico Madrid are close to confirming the loan signing of Lucas Torreira from Arsenal after submitting his contract to the LFP.

Torreira has been expected to join the Spanish giants over the last few days with his agent confirming an agreement last week.

The midfielder and his representatives have had a deal in place with Atletico Madrid for a few days and the club also have an agreement in place with Arsenal to sign him on loan.

But Atletico Madrid were waiting to offload a player before going through with the Torreira deal and it seems the formalities have been completed.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Spanish giants have registered the midfielder’s loan contract with LFP, which means the deal is as good as done.

With the midfielder officially registered as an Atletico Madrid player, the club are expected to make an announcement soon.

The Spanish giants have been trying to offload Hector Herrera or Thomas Lemar in order to take the Torreira deal over the line.

But it seems they could see Thomas Partey leave the club in the coming hours with Arsenal intending to trigger his €50m release clause.