Barcelona are set to allow Rafinha, who was linked with Leeds United, to join French champions Paris Saint-Germain on an initial free transfer, plus €3m in add-ons, in a late deadline day move.

The Brazil international has entered the final year of his contract with the Blaugrana and has been linked with a move away throughout the transfer window.

Rafinha attracted interest from a number of clubs, including newly-promoted Premier League side Leeds, who have been looking to sign a midfielder and saw a swoop for Michael Cuisance collapse just days before the deadline.

Barcelona had been looking for €16m, but have shifted their stance to such an extent that Leeds may feel they should have gone for Rafinha late in the window.

The Catalan club have now agreed to allow Rafinha to join PSG for an initial fee of zero, in a late deadline move, according to Spanish broadcaster Esport3.

Barcelona could potentially receive €3m in add-ons for the 27-year-old and also have a 35% sell-on clause included in their deal with the Ligue 1 giants.

The La Liga outfit have been looking to move fringe players on in an attempt to land top targets Manchester City’s Eric Garcia and Lyon’s Memphis Depay.

The Catalan giants also have financial issues and have been so desperate to take players off their books that they have effectively let Rafinha go on an initial free transfer.