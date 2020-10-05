Celtic are in discussions with AC Milan over adding a purchase option in their deal to sign left-back Diego Laxalt on loan, according to Sky Sports News.

The Scottish Premiership champions appear to be edging closer to making the 27-year-old defender their latest signing of the ongoing transfer window.

Neil Lennon has been keen to add to his full-back options and looks to have identified the Uruguay international as the ideal candidate.

Celtic are said to be close to signing Laxalt from Italian Serie A club AC Milan on a season-long deal, with the player set to travel for a medical.

The Hoops are currently in talks with the Rossoneri over a potential option-to-buy clause being included in their loan deal for the left-back.

Laxalt, who has spent most his career in Serie A, is expected to complete his temporary move to Parkhead before the transfer window slams shut today.

However, it remains to be seen if Celtic can convince AC Milan to include a purchase option in the deal.

The Bhoys could look to add more players to their squad before the window closes, with Lennon still on the hunt for new recruits.