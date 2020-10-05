Celtic are intending to close the door on making any more signings when they snap up Diego Laxalt, according to Sky Sports News.

The Scottish champions are moving to complete the capture of Laxalt from Italian giants AC Milan and the left-back is expected to join on loan.

Laxalt has been undergoing his Celtic medical in London before then travelling to Glasgow to sign his contract.

And if Celtic get Laxalt through the door, it will likely be their final piece of business on transfer deadline day.

Neil Lennon is happy with the business that Celtic have done over the summer and the Bhoys also look set to hold on to key striker Odsonne Edouard.

It remains to be seen if Celtic might change their stance in the face of a late opportunity to make another signing.

Laxalt, who has another two years left to run on his contract, will be looking to hit the ground running in Scottish football.

There is also expected to be a purchase option included in the loan agreement, but it is unclear what figure it will be set at.