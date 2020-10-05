Bordeaux and Brest have failed with attempts to sign midfielder Olivier Ntcham from Celtic on loan.

Ntcham has been linked with a potential exit from Celtic, however he is poised to remain at Celtic Park beyond the closure of the transfer window, despite an attempt from two sides to take him back to France.

Bordeaux went in with a loan offer for Ntcham, according to French radio station RMC, but did not succeed.

The Ligue 1 outfit will not be snapping up Ntcham from Celtic.

There was also a loan proposal put forward by another French side in the shape of Brest.

That too was turned down by Celtic, who considered the proposal to be too low.

Ntcham, 24, has never played senior club football in France, having turned out for Genoa and Celtic.

The midfielder has represented France at multiple youth levels through to Under-21 level.