Chelsea could allow 22-year-old centre-back Fikayo Tomori to leave the club on loan on deadline day, with Antonio Rudiger now likely to stay, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Rudiger has been linked with a deadline day move away from Stamford Bridge after being left out of Chelsea’s squad in their last three league games.

The Germany international attracted interest from a host of clubs, including Chelsea’s rivals Tottenham Hotspur, as well as Roma and AC Milan in Italy.

However, the 27-year-old now expects to remain at the London-based club, with little time remaining in the transfer window to seal a move.

And as a knock-on effect, Chelsea could sanction a loan move for 22-year-old central defender Tomori in the final hours of the window.

The England international was previously linked with a temporary transfer to Everton, who cooled their interest after the Blues decided to loan Rudiger out instead.

The Toffees turned their attention to Ben Godfrey and announced the signing of the English centre-back earlier today.

With a move to Goodison Park now unlikely, it remains to be seen if Tomori can attract loan interest in the final few hours of the window.