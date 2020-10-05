Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is undergoing a medical ahead of a late season-long loan move to Fulham, according to The Athletic.

The Stamford Bridge outfit have been trying to find a loan club for the England international in an attempt to get him regular first team playing time.

However, Chelsea struggled to find any takers until they agreed to part-fund the 24-year-old midfielder’s £150,000-a-week wages.

Newly promoted Premier League club Fulham have now agreed to take Loftus-Cheek on loan for the season from west London rivals Chelsea.

The former Crystal Palace loanee is currently undergoing a medical ahead of his loan switch to Craven Cottage.

Loftus-Cheek spent a year out injured before returning after project restart last season but has played only one game for Chelsea so far this season.

The midfielder, who is still rated highly by the Blues, will be hopeful of reviving his career during his temporary spell under Scott Parker this season.

Fulham are also looking to complete the signing of young defender Tosin Adarabioyo from Manchester City on a permanent deal.