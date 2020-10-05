Saint-Etienne are confident of re-signing Arsenal defender William Saliba on a season-long loan deal tonight.

The French club kept hold of the teenage defender for one more season after they decided to sell him to Arsenal for a deal worth €35m last summer.

Saliba failed to capture the imagination of Mikel Arteta during pre-season at Arsenal this summer and he is set to leave the club on a temporary basis without making an appearance.

The Frenchman has been linked with a move back to France and after the tracking leading to Marseille faded, he could be back at Saint-Etienne tonight.

According to French radio station RMC, Saint-Etienne are pushing hard to take Saliba back to the club on a loan deal for the season.

The French club were not optimistic about getting the deal done initially, but over the course of the day, their confidence has grown.

And Saint-Etienne now believe that they will able to sign the Frenchman again on another loan deal.

Saint-Etienne sold Wesley Fofana to Leicester City for €40m last week and are eyeing Saliba to come in and replace his former team-mate in Claude Puel’s line-up.