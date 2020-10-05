Southampton face competition from Crystal Palace, Burnley and Fulham in the chase for Everton winger Theo Walcott, according to The Athletic.

Walcott has become surplus to requirements at Goodison Park and Everton are ready to offload him before the transfer window slams shut this evening.

Southampton are leading the race to sign Walcott, who came through the academy at the club and played senior team football before being sold to Arsenal.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men are not alone in their admiration of Walcott though.

Crystal Palace, Burnley and Fulham are also keen on exploring a deal to snap up the speedy winger today.

It is unclear which move Walcott would prefer in the event that all four teams can agree a deal with Everton for his services.

Walcott is out of contract at Everton next summer and the arrival of James Rodriguez has drastically cut down his opportunities to play.

He has clocked minutes in just one of Everton’s Premier League games so far and could be set to move on in search of more guaranteed game time.