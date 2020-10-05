Everton are close to getting a deal done to sign Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen on a loan deal on deadline day, with the player approving the terms on offer.

Carlo Ancelotti has been keen to bring in a new goalkeeper after a few poor performances from Jordan Pickford this season.

Everton looked at the possibility of signing Manchester United’s Sergio Romero and Tottenham’s Paulo Gazzaniga today, but turned their attention towards Olsen.

Everton have been in talks with Roma to take the Swede to Goodison Park on a loan deal until the end of the season.

According to Swedish daily Aftonbladet, Olsen’s move to Everton is more or less done and it only requires his signature on a contract.

Everton have an agreement in place with Roma, while Olsen has also signed off on personal terms.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper spent last season on loan at Cagliari and Roma have been ready to offload him.

And on the final day of the transfer window, Olsen is on the verge of completing a loan move to the Premier League with Everton.

He is currently in Stockholm with the Sweden squad and the only thing which could scupper the move is if the papers are not submitted in time.

Everton will hope Olsen will push Pickford for a place in the team as Ancelotti looks to shore up the weaker areas of his squad in the final hours of the transfer window.