Everton are the most likely destination for Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga as the clock ticks down on deadline day, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Tottenham currently have Hugo Lloris and Joe Hart as goalkeeping options and could allow Gazzaniga to leave the club if they receive an acceptable offer.

The Argentine has attracted interest from Spurs’ league rivals Everton, who are on the lookout for a goalkeeper to provide number 1 Jordan Pickford with competition.

However, the Toffees are said to want Gazzaniga on a loan deal while Tottenham want a permanent transfer for the goalkeeper.

Despite the reported differences, Everton are the most likely destination for the 28-year-old custodian over other clubs on deadline day.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have held talks with Tottenham over a deal for Gazzaniga, but it remains to be seen if they will be able to reach an agreement.

The Goodison Park outfit have also touched base with Manchester United over a deal for Sergio Romero, who is now behind David de Gea and Dean Henderson.

However, the Red Devils, like Tottenham, also want a permanent transfer for the Argentina international.