Everton winger Theo Walcott is one his way for a medical ahead of his deadline day loan move to Southampton, according to Sky Sports (13:22).

Southampton are expecting a busy end to the transfer window, with the club hopeful of adding a winger and a full-back to their squad before the deadline.

The Saints appear to be on the verge of completing one of those deals, having edged closer to the loan signing of Walcott from Everton.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side are close to capturing the services of the Toffees winger on a loan deal, which will see the two clubs split his wages.

And now, Walcott is on his way for a medical at Southampton as he looks set to complete a deadline day loan switch to St. Mary’s.

The 31-year-old was with the Saints for a six-year period between 2000 and 2006 and is now in line to return to the club after 14 years.

Walcott, who has only played 12 minutes of league football so far this term, will be hopeful of getting more playing time at his former club.

Hasenhuttl, on the other hand, will be delighted to have added to his options on the wing.