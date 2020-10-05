Inter are not interested in selling Milan Skriniar on deadline day and it is now up to Tottenham Hotspur to consider reviving their interest in the defender in the final hours of the transfer window.

The 25-year-old Slovak held talks over a move to Tottenham last month and the Premier League side managed to convince the player, but could not reach an agreement with Inter.

But Spurs were nowhere close to matching Inter’s €60m asking price for the defender and they started to look at other options.

Inter recently insisted that Skriniar will not be leaving and there are suggestions the club are now counting on him for the season.

According to Sky Italia, the Nerazzurri are also not keen to sell the centre-back on the final day of the transfer window and have put the ball back into Tottenham’s court if they do want Skriniar before the window shuts.

Tottenham have considered other options but their other target Antonio Rudiger is likely to join AC Milan on loan.

Jose Mourinho wants to bring in one more centre-back before the end of the window and it remains to be seen whether Spurs rekindle their interest in Skriniar.

The initiative is now on Tottenham to test Inter’s resolve of not wanting to sell the Slovak on deadline day.