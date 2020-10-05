Joe Rodon is hoping to complete a move from Swansea City to Tottenham Hotspur after the Premier League side moved to sign him, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Spurs want to bring in another centre-back and have been exploring a host of options on deadline day.

They are now chasing Wales international Rodon and want to reach an agreement with Swansea to take him to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs and Swansea are operating with widely different valuations of the 22-year-old, with Tottenham claimed to value him at £7m, while the Welsh giants want £18m to £20m.

And it is claimed that Rodon wants the move to north London to happen.

While the clock is ticking down on the transfer window, it is only the international transfer window which will close this evening.

A window for domestic deals will remain open until 16th October, giving Tottenham extra time to reach an agreement with Swansea to sign Rodon.

Tottenham also showed interest in Inter’s Milan Skriniar, Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger and Manchester City’s John Stones.