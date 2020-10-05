Leeds United made attempts to sign winger Daniel James both on loan and a permanent deal, but saw their efforts turned down by Manchester United, according to BBC Sport.

Manchester United winger James was on the verge of moving from Swansea City to Leeds last January but saw the transfer collapse at the final stage.

Despite the deal falling through, Marcelo Bielsa has remained a huge admirer of the 22-year-old and turned to him again in the ongoing transfer window to add to his attacking options.

Leeds made offers, both to take him on loan and to buy him, in an attempt to land the Wales international but had them knocked back by Manchester United.

Although James has played only 45 minutes of Premier League football this season, the Red Devils were not interested in letting him go.

With James no longer an option, Leeds turned their attention to Rennes’ 23-year-old Brazilian winger Raphinha.

The Whites now have an agreement in place with the French Ligue 1 club to sign the player, who is in England to complete a medical.

The Elland Road outfit are expected to complete the signing of Raphinha before the transfer window slams shut later today.