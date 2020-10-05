Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Bogusz has sealed a late exit from Elland Road, joining Spanish side Logrones on loan.

The Polish midfielder, who is highly regarded at Leeds, will spend the remainder of the season in the Spanish second tier, where the Whites will monitor his progress.

Logrones, announcing the transfer, said in a statement: “The Union Deportiva Logrones adds a new reinforcement for the first team: midfielder Mateusz Bogusz.

“The young player arrives on loan from Leeds United, of the English Premier League, for one season, until June 2021.”

Bogusz will be looking to clock up regular game in the Spanish second tier as he aims to kick on with his development ahead of a return to Elland Road next summer.

Logrones won promotion to the Spanish second tier last season and have picked up just a single point from their opening three games.

They are next in action this coming weekend when they play Almeria and it remains to be seen if Bogusz will make his bow for the club.

Leeds signed the Poland Under-21 international from Ruch Chorzow in 2019.