Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Bogusz is set to join Spanish second-tier side Logrones on a loan deal until the end of the season, according to The Athletic.

Leeds signed the teenage midfielder in January last year and he has made three appearances for the senior squad since then, catching Marcelo Bielsa’s eye; he was on the bench earlier this season against Fulham.

He has also regularly turned out for the Whites’ Under-23s, and Leeds have been keen to see him play more senior football this season for his development.

And it has been claimed that the midfielder is set to leave Leeds temporarily on a loan deal by the end of the day.

It has been claimed that Bogusz is on his way to Spain to join Logrones on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The midfielder will soon undergo a medical and sign a loan contract with the Spanish second-tier outfit.

Leeds are hopeful that Bogusz will play regular football at Logrones before he returns to Elland Road at the end of the season.

With Leeds strengthening their squad considerably after being promoted, the midfielder was unlikely to get many opportunities in the first team.

The Poland Under-21 international has a contract until 2023 with Leeds.