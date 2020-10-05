Saint-Etienne are pushing to re-sign Arsenal centre-back William Saliba on a loan deal before the transfer window slams shut.

Arsenal have been considering what to do with the 19-year-old defender, with another loan move possibly on the cards.

And Saliba, who is yet to make his competitive debut for Arsenal, has attracted interest from clubs in England and his home country France.

One such club interested in taking the teenage centre-back on loan are Ligue 1 outfit Saint-Etienne, according to French TV programme Telefoot.

The French top flight club are pushing to re-sign Saliba on a loan contract before the transfer window closes later today.

The youngster began his senior career with Saint-Etienne before joining Arsenal for a fee in the region of £27m last summer.

Saliba returned to Saint-Etienne on loan for the 2019/20 season and they are keen to acquire his services for another season.

Saint-Etienne want Saliba to fill the void left by Wesley Fofana, who was his defensive partner at the club and has joined Leicester City in the transfer window.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal will sanction a loan move back to Saint-Etienne for Saliba before today’s transfer deadline.