Liverpool are not expecting to let any players leave before the transfer window closes after sticking to their guns and refusing to sanction loan moves.

The Premier League champions have stood ready to let fringe players leave for the right price, with Marko Grujic, Harry Wilson and Xherdan Shaqiri attracting serious interest.

However, none of the trio will leave Anfield before the window closes, according to The Athletic, as Liverpool stick to their guns.

The Reds have not had their valuations of any of the trio met and have refused to sanction loan deals.

Wilson had interest from a number of clubs, including Burnley, while Shaqiri was even left out of an EFL Cup game due to the expectation a transfer could happen.

Grujic had interest from Germany, with Werder Bremen trying to sign him on deadline day.

Werder Bremen though wanted Grujic on loan and Liverpool would not sign off on the deal.

It is claimed that Jurgen Klopp is happy to operate with a larger squad than expected, with Liverpool not budging on their stance.