Liverpool star Marko Grujic is set to remain at Anfield with his proposed move to Werder Bremen breaking down as the German Club are unable to match the Reds’ asking price for the player.

The Reds have been keen to move Grujic on in the current transfer window with Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen among the interested parties aiming to take the player away from Merseyside.

The German club were angling to snap up Grujic on a loan deal and were testing Liverpool’s resolve with the Premier League champions looking to cash in on the Serbian by parting ways with him on a permanent basis.

But according to the BBC, Werder Bremen have bowed out of the chase to land Grujic.

The German outfit, after seeing their efforts to land the midfielder on loan end in vain, are not able to match Liverpool’s valuation of the player for a permanent deal.

Grujic is now set to remain at Anfield but the 24-year-old has also attracted domestic interest with Liverpool’s Premier League rivals West Ham United linked with a swoop for the player.

The 24-year-old is down the pecking order at Liverpool with an embarrassment of riches in the midfield department at the disposal of Reds boss Jurgen Klopp,

Despite the international transfer window slamming shut today, EFL clubs are allowed transfers during an additional window which closes on 16th October.