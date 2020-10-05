Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri is set to stay at Anfield beyond the transfer deadline despite attracting strong interest, according to the Evening Standard.

Shaqiri has been linked with a move away from Liverpool in the ongoing transfer window, with the Reds said to be open to offers for him.

The winger was left out of the club’s squad to face Arsenal in the EFL Cup last week, casting further doubt over his future at the Anfield.

Shaqiri was said to have attracted strong interest from multiple clubs, prompting Jurgen Klopp to omit him from his team to face the Gunners.

However, a deadline day transfer is no longer on the cards for the Switzerland international, who is set to stay at Liverpool beyond the window.

Although Shaqiri attracted significant interest from clubs, a move is yet to materialise.

And the 28-year-old is line to continue with the Reds unless things take a surprise turn in the final hours of the transfer window.

Turkish giants Fenerbahce were claimed to be pushing to sign Shaqiri but nothing appears to be coming of it.