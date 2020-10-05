Barcelona have called off their pursuit of Eric Garcia after Manchester City rejected a final bid for him which touched €18m.

Garcia has eight months left on his contract and has made it clear that he will not pen fresh terms at the Etihad Stadium.

The teenager has been clear about his desire to return to Barcelona but the two clubs have failed to work out an agreement for the transfer.

It has been claimed that Barcelona offered a deal worth €18m to Manchester City this evening, €2m short of Manchester City’s asking price

And according to Catalan daily Sport, Manchester City rejected it and Barcelona have ended their pursuit of their former player in Garcia for this transfer window.

With less than 30 minutes left in the window, Barcelona have no interest in trying to sing the young defender for more money.

The youngster will be free to sign a pre-contract with clubs in January and Barcelona are expected to snap him up in a few months’ time.

The Catalan giants did not see fit to offer more money to Manchester City for a player who they could sign on a free transfer just a few months down the line.