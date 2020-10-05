Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur consider Everton potential rivals and as such are reluctant to let Sergio Romero or Paulo Gazzaniga move to the Toffees on loan, according to The Times.

Following some poor performances from Jordan Pickford, Everton are in the market to bring in a new goalkeeper before the window slams shut tonight.

The Toffees have shown an interest in Manchester United’s Romero and Tottenham’s Gazzaniga and both players are open to leaving their respective clubs on deadline day.

But Everton have turned their attention towards signing Roma’s Robin Olsen after realising that a deal for either of the two goalkeepers will be complicated.

Manchester United and Tottenham are not open to loaning out either of them to Everton and only want permanent deals.

The two clubs are also looking at Everton as potential rivals after the Toffees won their first four league games.

They are not keen to strengthen Everton in an area where Carlo Ancelotti desperately needs a quality cover to push Pickford.

As such, if Everton want to sign either Gazzaniga or Romero, they will need to fork out the money for a permanent deal.