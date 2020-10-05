Manchester City are open to selling Eric Garcia to Barcelona on deadline day, but are insisting on getting the right price for him, according to the BBC.

The 19-year-old centre-back has eight months left on his Manchester City contract and he has refused to sign a new deal with the club.

Garcia wants to return to his former club Barcelona and the Catalan giants have been working hard to take him to the Nou Camp.

But they have failed with two bids for the defender and are expected to make another offer on deadline day.

Manchester City are ready to let the centre-back join Barcelona on deadline day but have stressed that they are yet to receive an acceptable bid.

The Premier League giants want around €20m before agreeing to let Garcia join the Catalan giants in the ongoing window.

Barcelona re reluctant to spend more than €15m on a player who will be free to sign a pre-contract in three months’ time.

Garcia wants the move and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can work out an agreement in the remaining hours of the window.