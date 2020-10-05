Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho was Manchester United’s top target as late as last night and the club believe that the door is not closed on signing him on deadline day.

The saga involving Sancho, Manchester United and Dortmund has rumbled on for months, and it has entered its end-game on the final day of the transfer window.

Dortmund have made it clear that they will not be selling the winger in the current window but Manchester United are yet to get that message.

Manchester United are expected to confirm deals for Edinson Cavani and Alex Telles today and are working to bring in at least one more winger before the window closes at 11pm tonight.

And according to Norwegian daily Dagbladet, as late as last night, Sancho was still the player Manchester United wanted over anyone else.

The 20-year-old winger has agreed a contract with the Red Devils and Manchester United have even sorted out agent fees with his representatives.

So far, the club have been reluctant to meet Dortmund’s €120m asking price for the winger.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has continued to be in touch with Sancho and has been pushing the club to sign him.

Manchester United are expected to make one last-ditch attempt to extract Sancho out of Dortmund and believes the door is not closed on getting the deal done today.