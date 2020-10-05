Manchester United are making a late bid to land Ismaila Sarr from Watford, but have seen a first offer rejected.

Sarr has been tipped to leave Watford throughout the transfer window and with the Hornets now in the Championship, Manchester United would have until 16th October to sign him, due to the extended window for domestic deals.

The Red Devils have gone in with an offer of a loan with an option to buy set at £45m, according to French TV programme Telefoot.

However, Watford have rejected Manchester United’s proposal and, if the player is to leave on loan, want to add a clause worth £25m which would be triggered if the Red Devils to not exercise the purchase option.

It is claimed that negotiations are ongoing, but if talks do not progress, Manchester United could keep talking through until 16th October.

Liverpool also looked at Sarr, but opted to sign Diogo Jota from Wolves as an alternative.

Manchester United have made Jadon Sancho their number one wing target, but look unlikely to be able to sign the winger from Borussia Dortmund before the transfer window closes.

Watford signed Sarr from French side Rennes last summer, forking out around £30m to take him to England, and he impressed despite the Hornets’ relegation.