Tottenham Hotspur are looking at another centre-back, beyond Swansea City’s Joe Rodon, as they look to make a signing before 16th October, according to Sky Sports News.

Spurs have looked at and explored deals for a number of centre-back options over the course of the transfer window, but did not manage to make a signing before the international transfer window closed this evening.

The window for domestic transfers runs until 16th October and Spurs are keen on Swansea’s Rodon, with the deal being one they could look to do.

However, they are also looking at another defender in the EFL that they could look to sign.

It is unclear who the player Tottenham have on their radar is, but the club may be relaxed about not having signed another centre-back this evening.

A host of players in the Championship have been linked with Premier League clubs.

And top flight sides have ample time to put deals in place to capture the Championship’s top stars.

The January transfer window is also looming large on the horizon and will open in just over eleven weeks’ time.