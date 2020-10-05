Ousmane Dembele’s camp have grown optimistic over joining Manchester United on a loan deal from Barcelona today, according to journalist Constantin Eckner.

The 23-year-old winger’s future at Barcelona is still under the scanner with only a few hours left in the transfer window.

He has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United and Barcelona are reportedly opening up to the idea of letting him leave on a simple loan deal.

Manchester United have not shown interest in a permanent deal, while Barcelona favour a permanent deal, but due to Ronald Koeman’s interest in signing Memphis Depay, a move could be on the cards.

And it has been claimed that Dembele’s camp have only grown in confidence over the course of the day about the Frenchman moving to England.

His entourage are in agreement with Manchester United over a move and are waiting for the two clubs to work out an agreement between themselves.

The Red Devils are in talks to sign two teenage wingers in Amad Traore and Facundo Pellistri but also want to bring in an established wide man as well.

And it seems increasingly likely that they could be getting their hands on Dembele for a substantial loan fee.