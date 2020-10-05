Rangers are on the verge of completing deadline day deal for long term target Bongani Zungu, according to The Times.

Zungu has been on Rangers’ radar throughout the window, but all possibilities of a swoop appeared to be dead in water with the player’s fitness in question.

However, Rangers have since rekindled their interest in the midfielder and are on the verge of sealing the deal to take the player to Ibrox on loan with the clock counting down on the current transfer window.

The 27-year-old has been desperate to leave Amiens after their relegation to Ligue 2 in France and is keen on joining Rangers.

Gerrard has been in the market for a midfield signing, having already bolstered his attacking line and defence with fresh faces, and it appears the Englishman’s pursuit of a midfielder has finally come to an end.

It is claimed that Zungu will join Rangers on a loan deal.

The South African switched to Amiens in the summer of 2017 from Portuguese outfit Vitoria Guimaraes and has registered 59 outings in all competitions for the French side.

Zungu started for the Ligue 2 side in their weekend defeat to Caen having made a substitute appearance the previous week.