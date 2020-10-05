Roma have tabled a new bid in their ongoing attempts to sign Chris Smalling from Manchester United on a permanent deal on deadline day.

The Serie A giants believed that they were close to agreeing on a deal to sign Smalling on Sunday night and were expecting to complete the formalities of the transfer today.

But the negotiations stalled again earlier this morning when it emerged Manchester United had made fresh demands for more money from the potential deal.

Smalling is desperate to move to Roma and has reportedly considered to even take a pay cut to push through the move but it seems the two clubs are talking again.

According to Sky Italia, they have put in another fresh offer today to convince Manchester United to agree to sell the 30-year-old centre-back.

The Serie A giants have offered a deal worth €15m and more money in add-ons to extract Smalling out of Old Trafford.

Manchester United want €20m from the potential sale with €17.5m in guaranteed fees and Roma have gone close to the figure.

It remains to be seen whether the new bid will be enough to break the deadlock in negotiations between the two clubs.

But time is running out for Roma and the Sere A giants do have other alternatives lined up if a deal for Smalling does not materialise in the next few hours.