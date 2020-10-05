Sergio Romero is set to stay at Manchester United until at least January, according to The Athletic, despite interest from Everton.

Everton, who are looking to bring in another goalkeeper and are closing in on Roma’s Robin Olsen, were looking at taking Romero on loan from Manchester United.

However, Manchester United were not willing to let Romero go without a transfer fee being paid for a permanent deal.

The goalkeeper will now have to wait for around eleven more weeks to be able to seal a move away from Manchester United when the transfer window opens in January.

He has slipped down the pecking order at Manchester United.

Both David de Gea and Dean Henderson are ahead of Romero and the shot-stopper wants to move on.

He joined Manchester United in 2015 from Italian Serie A side Sampdoria.

Romero has struggled to clock up regular game time though and at the age of 33 is keen to head elsewhere as he looks for regular minutes.