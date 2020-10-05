Swansea City are expecting to receive an official offer from Tottenham Hotspur for Joe Rodon, according to the BBC.

Tottenham have made the Wales international their number one centre-back target after failing with interest in Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger and Inter’s Milan Skriniar.

However, Tottenham’s valuation of Rodon is £7m, while Swansea see him as an £18m to £20m player.

The Championship side are now braced to receive an offer from Tottenham for Rodon.

Rodon is currently on international duty with Wales and Tottenham will aim to secure his services quickly.

While they have until 16th October to sign Rodon due to the extended domestic window, Tottenham may want the deal over the line in order that they can register him in their Europa League squad.

It remains to be seen though if Tottenham can agree a fee with Rodon, with the clubs so far apart in their respective valuations.

Rodon has also attracted interest from other Premier League clubs, including West Ham United.