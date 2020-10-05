Swansea City would not take Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers as a part of any deal for defender Joe Rodon, according to The Athletic.

Tottenham have turned their attention to other centre-back options after failing in their attempts to sign Slovakia international Milan Skriniar from Inter.

As they consider other alternatives, the north London club are weighing up whether to make an offer for Swansea’s 22-year-old central defender Rodon.

Although the Welsh giants are yet to receive an offer from the London-based club, they are bracing themselves for one before the EFL transfer window ends on 16th October.

However, Swansea would not accept United States international Carter-Vickers as part of any deal for Rodon should Tottenham decide to make a move.

Spurs are open to selling Carter-Vickers before the transfer window closes but the Swans are not open to the prospect of having the centre-half at their disposal.

Steve Cooper’s side value Rodon at around £18m, while Spurs would be hopeful of lowering the asking price if they do not accept a deal involving Carter-Vickers.

Rodon has also attracted interest from David Moyes’ West Ham, who are still on the lookout for a new defender.