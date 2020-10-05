Tottenham Hotspur and Swansea City are miles apart in their valuations of Wales international Joe Rodon, according to the Evening Standard.

Spurs have turned their attention to Swansea central defender Rodon after failing in their efforts to sign Milan Skriniar from Serie A outfit Inter.

The north London club have been said to be weighing up whether to make an offer for the 22-year-old centre-back or not as they look to add to their defensive options.

However, Tottenham’s valuation of the Welshman is much lower than the sum Swansea rate him at.

Jose Mourinho’s side are willing to pay a fee in the region of £7m for the centre-half while the Championship club are asking for a sum of £18m.

Swansea would also not accept United States international Cameron Carter-Vickers as a part of a deal for Rodon.

While Tottenham’s valuation of Rodon is miles off from Swansea’s, they may not be in a rush to get a deal over the line, with the domestic window open until 16th October.

However, it remains to be seen if Tottenham will manage to convince Steve Cooper’s side to lower their asking price for the defender.