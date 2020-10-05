Tottenham Hotspur’s hopes of signing Slovakian centre-back Milan Skriniar are over after the club ended talks with Inter, according to football.london.

The north London club have had a busy transfer window, signing Gareth Bale, Sergio Reguilon, Matt Doherty, Carlos Vincius and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

However, Tottenham have been keen to sign a new centre-back before the transfer deadline and have explored a host of options, including Inter’s Skriniar.

The Slovakia international has been on top of Spurs’ list, but the London-based club were far off the Serie A club’s valuation of the player.

And now Tottenham’s hopes of signing Skriniar before the transfer window closes have come to an end after talks between the two clubs came to a halt.

It was claimed that Jose Mourinho’s side would make one final attempt to sign the central defender, but it might have come too late.

With little time remaining and the clubs far apart in their valuations, striking a late deal for Skriniar was difficult and now it is no longer on the cards.

It remains to be seen if Spurs will turn their attention to other options in an attempt to sign a centre-back in the final hours of the window.