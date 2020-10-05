Tottenham Hotspur will not be completing a deal for Swansea City defender Joe Rodon this evening, according to Sky Sports News.

Spurs have turned to the Wales international after failing with efforts to sign Milan Skriniar from Inter, Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea and John Stones from Manchester City.

However, they have a different valuation of Rodon to Swansea and have been unable to bridge the gap.

Tottenham have no need to take talks to the wire this evening as the domestic transfer window is due to remain open until 16th October.

Jose Mourinho’s men still have two weeks to sit at the negotiating table with Swansea and find an agreement to take Rodon to north London.

Rodon is keen to make the move to Tottenham and the Premier League side will be hopeful of doing a deal.

The centre-back has shone in the Championship with Swansea and Spurs believe he fits the bill.

However, Spurs may not find a deal smooth sailing as Rodon has attracted interest from other clubs in the Premier League, including West Ham United.