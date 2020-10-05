West Ham United decided against making a move to sign Arsenal defender Rob Holding on deadline day, according to the Guardian.

Arsenal have been keen to offload Holding in the ongoing transfer window, but the defender is now expected to stay at the club.

Newcastle United showed an interest in the centre-back before ultimately deciding against bringing in a centre-back before the end of the window.

Holding has been on West Ham’s radar and the Hammers are still trying to sign a centre-back with less than two hours left in the transfer window.

But it has been claimed that West Ham decided against signing Holding on the final day of the transfer window.

Holding was one of the options West Ham were assessing but they ultimately did not follow up on their interest.

The defender’s wages coupled with the fee Arsenal were expected to demand made no financial sense to the club.

The Hammers are working behind the scenes to sign a centre-back and Strasbourg’s Mohamed Simakan and Chelsea’s Fikayo Tomori are on their radar.