Fikayo Tomori has turned down the chance to swap Chelsea for West Ham United on loan, according to Sky Sports News.

West Ham have been chasing a central defender, with David Moyes keen for one to be added to his squad before the window slammed shut this evening.

As the clock ticked down, West Ham zeroed in on a move to land Tomori on loan and managed to reach an agreement with Chelsea.

The Hammers agreed a loan fee with the Blues for Tomori, while agents fees were also taken care of and it appeared the centre-back would move to the London Stadium before the closure of the window.

However, Tomori had a rethink over the move and decided he does not want to join West Ham.

The defender will stay at Chelsea and fight for his place under Frank Lampard.

West Ham still have an opportunity to sign a centre-back as the transfer window for domestic deals runs until 16th October.

The Hammers have been linked with Swansea City’s Joe Rodon, who is also interesting Tottenham Hotspur.