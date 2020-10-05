West Ham United attacking midfielder Felipe Anderson will join FC Porto on Tuesday, according to talkSPORT.

The Hammers have been looking to offload Anderson and the Brazilian is set for a temporary move away from the Premier League side.

He is set to head to Porto, but the Portuguese side will only complete the loan signing of Anderson on Tuesday.

The transfer window in Portugal is open beyond this evening and Porto want the deal done on Tuesday in order that they can name Anderson in their squad for the Champions League.

Anderson will be looking to make the most of his opportunity to play Champions League football at Porto, as he aims to show what he can do.

It is unclear whether Porto will take on all of Anderson’s lucrative wage packet for the duration of his loan spell.

West Ham signed Anderson from Italian side Lazio in 2018.

The 27-year-old has been capped twice on the international stage by Brazil.