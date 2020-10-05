West Ham United are still trying to push a deal for Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori over the line, according to the Guardian.

The Hammers are desperate not to end the transfer window without having added a centre-back to the squad and now appear to have all their eggs in one basket.

They are still attempting to do a deal to land Tomori from Frank Lampard’s Chelsea before the window closes.

Chelsea have a surplus of centre-backs and had been expected to loan out Antonio Rudiger.

Rudiger is staying though and the Blues could instead let Tomori go to West Ham in order to make sure he plays regular football this season.

The clock is ticking down towards the deadline, but West Ham are making an attempt to sign Tomori.

Chelsea regularly look for clubs that take their players on loan to cover the full salary and West Ham may have to agree to do so.

It is also unclear whether the Blues might want a loan fee to let Tomori move to the London Stadium.