Arsenal defender William Saliba could be in line to join a Championship club on loan in the coming weeks, according to the Press Association.

The teenage centre-back looked set to return to former club Saint-Etienne on a loan deal on the final day of the transfer window on Monday.

However, the transfer fell through after the deal between Arsenal and the French Ligue 1 club did not materialise, keeping Saliba at the Emirates Stadium for the time being.

Although a return to France is no longer possible, with the international transfer window now closed, the central defender could still join a Championship club on loan.

EFL clubs have until 16th October to do their transfer business and Arsenal could allow Saliba to join an EFL side on a temporary deal for the campaign.

The north London outfit have two more weeks to find the France Under-20 international a loan club in the EFL.

Arsenal signed Saliba from French top flight club Saint-Etienne for a fee of around £27m last summer before allowing him to return to France on a loan deal.

However, a number of injuries, along with the cancellation of the Ligue 1 season, meant that his loan spell at Saint-Etienne did no go as planned.

Arsenal feel the young defender needs a year of regular football and are looking for takers in the Championship.