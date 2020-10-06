Barcelona will make another attempt to sign centre-back Eric Garcia from Manchester City in the winter transfer window.

Barcelona had a disappointing end to the transfer window after they failed to land top defensive target Garcia from Manchester City.

The Blaugrana offered the Premier League club a package of €18m in an attempt to sign the teenage talent, but saw the bid turned down in the final hours of the transfer window.

Manchester City rejecting Barcelona’s improved offer effectively brought the Catalan club’s pursuit for Garcia to an end, with both the club and player disappointed.

However, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona will make another attempt to sign the defender from Pep Guardiola’s side in the winter transfer window.

Firstly, Barcelona intend to reach an agreement with Garcia, who has entered the final year of his contract with Manchester City and can sign a pre-contract with a foreign club in January.

And after they have agreed terms, the Camp Nou outfit plan to approach Manchester City to try and see if they are willing to sell the player for a reasonable fee.

With Manchester City possibly in line to lose Garcia on a free transfer next summer, it remains to be seen if they will be open to letting him go for a fee in January.