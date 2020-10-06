Chelsea are set to sign 16-year-old goalkeeper Sami Tlemcani from French Ligue 2 outfit Paris FC.

Tlemcani has risen through the ranks at the Ligue 2 club and has excited those at the Charlety Stadium and beyond with his potential.

And having caught the attention of Premier League giants Chelsea with his talent and performances, the goalkeeper is line to be on his way out of Paris soon.

According to French radio station RMC, Chelsea are set to snatch the 16-year-old talent from Paris FC.

The Parisian club have resisted letting Tlemcani go, despite receiving offers, but have finally decided to sell him to the Stamford Bridge outfit.

The teenage goalkeeper will join Chelsea’s highly-rated youth set-up and hope to make his mark in English football.

However, it remains to be seen what the Blues’ long-term plans for the youngster are.

Tlemcani will have set his eyes on catching the eyes of those at Chelsea and earning his way into the first team set-up soon.