Chelsea defender Malang Sarr has expressed his delight at joining a prestigious club in the shape of FC Porto, after he linked up with the Portuguese giants on loan.

The Premier League giants secured the signature of the 21-year-old defender on a five-year-deal as a free agent, but opted to loan him out for the season and he has linked up with Porto.

Sarr will spend the season in Portugal and is excited to have signed for such a well known club.

The Chelsea star insists he knows all about Porto’s history and is looking forward to finding out more about the club.

And Sarr admits Porto’s standing helped to attract him to the club.

“FC Porto is a very big club with a history that, for me, is very important”, Sarr said via Porto’s media.

“I know their story. They are a proud club and that is what I hope to find.”

Chelsea will watch Sarr’s progress in Portugal closely as they look for him to kick on with his development at Porto.

Porto won the Portuguese league last season and will be involved in the Champions League this term.