Anderlecht sporting director Peter Verbeke believes that Josh Cullen, who has joined from West Ham United, combines great running ability with grit and intensity, and will turn out to be a great team player for the Belgian giants.

The West Ham star left the club on a permanent basis before the transfer window closed, heading to Belgium.

Giving his reaction to the signing, the Belgian club’s sporting director said that Cullen has made a name for himself for being good on the ball and combining well with his team-mates.

That along with his winning mentality, Verbeke feels, will go a long way in improving the team.

“Josh is a midfielder who combines great running ability with grit and intensity”, Verbeke told Anderlecht’s official site.

“He is good on the ball, strong in the combination, has a good long ball and is known for his winning mentality and dedication.

“A real team player.”

Cullen had three successive loan spells away from West Ham, with his final outing on loan being at Charlton Athletic, where he spent two years and managed 66 appearances.

The midfielder will now be looking to make an impression under Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht.