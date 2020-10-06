Celtic boss Neil Lennon has hit back at former hoops star Charlie Nicholas after he criticised the business done by the Scottish champions in the transfer window.

Celtic completed a season-long loan deal for AC Milan wing-back Diego Laxalt on deadline day, having already signed Vasilis Barkas, Albian Ajeti, David Turnbull and secured loans for Shane Duffy and Mohamed Elyounoussi.

The Hoops splashed out around £15m on new signings over the summer, but Nicholas criticised his former club’s transfer business as underwhelming and said it will not satisfy Hoops boss Lennon.

However, Lennon hit back at Nicholas over his comments stating that the 58-year-old would have found fault with whoever Celtic have brought in, be it Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi.

The Hoops boss blasted Nicholas as harbouring a negative attitude towards Celtic while stressing that he and the former Bhoys star do not share the same sentiments about the Glasgow giants’ new recruits.

“If we had signed Messi and Ronaldo, Charlie still would have found fault with it”, Lennon was quoted as saying by STV.

“He’s been negative about the club for years.

“Charlie doesn’t think for me he doesn’t speak for me”

Celtic also managed to keep hold of their prized assets in Odsonne Edouard, Kristoffer Ajer and Olivier Ntcham despite all three players being the target of increased transfer speculation.