Celtic boss Neil Lennon has revealed that Hoops new boy Diego Laxalt is fit and ready to go straight into playing games for his new club, and stressed the tenacity the Uruguayan shows is what he likes the most.

Lennon’s pursuit of a new left-back from the transfer talent pool ended after the Hoops landed AC Milan star Laxalt on a season-long loan deal during the final day of the transfer window.

The 27-year-old spent the first half of last season on loan at Bologna and made six appearances for the Rossoneri after returning to Milan, most of them via the substitutes bench.

Lennon revealed that Laxalt is fit and ready to go straight into the thick of action despite lacking any experience in the Scottish top flight as the Hoops boss displayed supreme confidence in the left-back’s quality.

The 49-year-old expressed his delight in landing Laxalt and believes the full-back’s tenacity on the pitch will act as an inspirational catalyst for the Glasgow giants in the current season.

“He’s a very good defender”, Lennon told a press conference.

“He’s got great quality on the ball.

“He’s got great desire to make things happen, but I like his tenacity more than anything else.

“He refuses to get beat or give the ball up, he’s a quality player.”

Lennon also stressed that Laxalt will be able to face his parent club in the Europa League group stage.

“As far as I’m aware, he will be available to play against Milan

“He’s also fit and available to play in our upcoming games.

“I admire him very much.

“Watched him at the World Cup and thought he was outstanding, playing in a great Uruguay team and looked comfortable.

“We’ve been tracking him for a long time.

“He’s very happy to be here. He will add more quality and inspiration to the team.”

Laxalt has regularly been linked with a move to Britain in recent years, but the Uruguayan has only played his club football in Italy since moving to Europe, with stints at Inter, Bologna, Empoli, Genoa, Torino and AC Milan.