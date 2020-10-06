Rennes defender Dalbert insists he is not surprised to see Raphinha make the move to Leeds United after just one year at the club.

Leeds made the 23-year-old winger the latest addition to their squad by signing him from Rennes for an initial £17m fee on the final day of the transfer window.

Raphinha has put pen to paper on a four-year contract that will see him stay at Elland Road until the summer of 2024 and Rennes’ Dalbert is not surprised by the move, even though the winger only joined the club last year.

The left-back recalled how he made a similar big switch from Nice to Inter in 2017 and understands why his countryman would have decided to sign for the Premier League club.

Dalbert, who signed for Rennes on loan from Inter last week, went on to express his delight at Raphinha being able to move to Leeds in the Premier League.

“I’m not surprised. It’s football. I experienced this three years ago“, Dalbert told a press conference.

“It was an opportunity for him and his family.

“I understand his choice and I am happy for him that he had this opportunity.“

Dalbert also lifted the lid on how Raphinha talked to him about Rennes ahead of his loan switch from Inter last week.

“The sporting director [Florian Maurice] contacted my agent“, the Brazilian said.

“Then I spoke with Raphinha.

“He told me about the city, the stadium, the club structure.“

Having made a late move to Elland Road, Raphinha will now be hoping to hit the ground running as he links with up Marcelo Bielsa’s men.