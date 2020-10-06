Micah Richards believes that Jack Wilshere, who has been released by West Ham United, is a player that now struggles to gain the trust of managers.

Wilshere and West Ham came to an agreement to terminate his contract after the player failed to feature in more than 19 games for the Hammers over the course of his two-year stay at the London Stadium.

Recurrent injury issues have proven to be a stumbling block to Wilshere’s progress with the midfielder staying out of action for more than seven months with a groin injury.

Richards, who had to face similar issues during his playing career, insists that Wilshere is at a stage of his career where managers have lost faith in him.

In spite of being just 28 and in spite of having ability, things just haven’t gone Wilshere’s way, Richards feels.

“I think it just gets to a stage where the manager just doesn’t trust you”, Richards said on BBC Radio 5 live.

“I had a period under Dean Smith where I was fit enough to play but not fit enough for the standard they wanted. I lost their belief and their trust.

“I think for Jack Wilshere now, managers just don’t trust him anymore, and it’s sad because I don’t like to see that of any player.

“He’s still only 28 and we all know he’s got great ability but he just hasn’t managed to do it often enough and unfortunately for him, injury has played a massive part in it.”

Wilshere will be able to move outside the transfer window system as a free agent and it remains to be seen where he ends up next.