Celtic new boy Diego Laxalt has insisted that his heart will be with his new club even if he faces AC Milan in the Europa League for the Bhoys.

Laxalt completed a season-long loan to the Scottish champions from AC Milan before the transfer window shut, and he is the left-back option Neil Lennon wanted.

He could well turn out against AC Milan in the Europa League, with no claims that he will be unavailable.

Celtic and AC Milan have been drawn in the same Europa League group and Laxalt insisted that he will have no conflicting emotions about games between the two.

The defender stressed that he will be fully committed to Celtic and give his best no matter whoever he comes up against in Scotland and in Europe.

“It’s just a coincidence that they’ve been drawn in the same group”, Laxalt said to the media.

“But at the moment my head and my heart are with Celtic and I’m going to try to do my best, no matter the opposition.

“My heart is now with Celtic.”

Laxalt could make his debut in the heat of the Glasgow derby when Celtic host Rangers at Parkhead after the international break.

The terms of his loan agreement permitting, he could feature against AC Milan when the Rossoneri visit Glasgow on 22nd October.